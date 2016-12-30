Thank you to all of our sponsors throughout the year of 2016 for Northwest Asian Weekly events!
Women of Color Empowered, “Women as Bridge Builders”
February 4, 2016 at China Harbor estaurant
Lunar New Year Fashion Show Contest, “Celebrate with Style”
February 6, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant
Kids’ Parade Contest
February 13, 2016 in Chinatown-International District
Summer Youth Leadership Program
July 14, 2016 at Hong Kong Bistro
Fashion Design Contest, “Trashion Fashion”
July 16, 2016 in Chinatown-International District
Women of Color Empowered, “Legacy Celebration: The Final Chapter”
September 16, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant
Visionary Award Gala, “Asian Americans: Technology & Innovation”
October 7, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant
Top Contributors to the Asian community
December 2, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant
Leave a Reply