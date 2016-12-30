Northwest Asian Weekly

Thank you!

Thank you to all of our sponsors throughout the year of 2016 for Northwest Asian Weekly events!

Women of Color Empowered, “Women as Bridge Builders”
February 4, 2016 at China Harbor estaurant

Lunar New Year Fashion Show Contest, “Celebrate with Style”
February 6, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant

Kids’ Parade Contest
February 13, 2016 in Chinatown-International District

Summer Youth Leadership Program
July 14, 2016 at Hong Kong Bistro

Fashion Design Contest, “Trashion Fashion”
July 16, 2016 in Chinatown-International District

Women of Color Empowered, “Legacy Celebration: The Final Chapter”
September 16, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant

Visionary Award Gala, “Asian Americans: Technology & Innovation”
October 7, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant

Top Contributors to the Asian community
December 2, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant

