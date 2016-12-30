Thank you to all of our sponsors throughout the year of 2016 for Northwest Asian Weekly events!

Women of Color Empowered, “Women as Bridge Builders”

February 4, 2016 at China Harbor estaurant Lunar New Year Fashion Show Contest, “Celebrate with Style”

February 6, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant Kids’ Parade Contest

February 13, 2016 in Chinatown-International District Summer Youth Leadership Program

July 14, 2016 at Hong Kong Bistro Fashion Design Contest, “Trashion Fashion”

July 16, 2016 in Chinatown-International District Women of Color Empowered, “Legacy Celebration: The Final Chapter”

September 16, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant Visionary Award Gala, “Asian Americans: Technology & Innovation”

October 7, 2016 at China Harbor Restaurant Top Contributors to the Asian community

December 2, 2016 at House of Hong Restaurant