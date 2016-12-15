Northwest Asian Weekly

Snow blankets much of Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattleites woke up to rare winter powder on Dec. 9 after an overnight weather system brought 1 to 3 inches of snow to the city and other parts of Washington state.

Some schools canceled classes, while others including Seattle Public Schools have delayed school start time because of the snow.

The southwest interior including Chehalis got hit the heaviest with about 3 to 5 inches overnight. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recorded 2 inches of snow.

The snow transitioned to rain by late afternoon on Dec. 10.

Children playing in the snow at Hing Hay Park. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Children playing in the snow at Hing Hay Park. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

The Historic Chinatown Gate after much of the snow melted. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

The Historic Chinatown Gate after much of the snow melted. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

