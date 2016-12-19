Sikh makes English debut in NHL broadcast

Harnarayan Singh made history last month as the first Sikh to broadcast an NHL game in English.

Singh called the Nov. 30 game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames — becoming the first Sikh to broadcast in English, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). It was a dream come true for the 31-year-old, who grew up with aspirations of becoming a sports broadcaster, while watching hockey legend Wayne Gretzky skate the ice in his hometown of Alberta.

Singh had already broken new ground when he became the first person to call the play-by-play of NHL games in Punjabi, as part of Hockey Night in Canada: Punjabi.