PICTORIAL: Gary Tang’s “More is More” fashion show

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) celebrated the holidays on Dec, 16 with festive entertainment and a game show. The highlight of the party was Gary Tang’s “More is More” fashion show, with 12 staff members hitting the runway in outrageous new outfits. Gary’s collection had three themes — recycling for a sustainable environment, safari adventure, and enchanted evening gowns.

Intricate embellishment, bold design, and bright colors dazzled the audience.

Upper-right corner pic: Designer Gary Tang and Bernadette Flores. 1 Angelina Lee projects a new Bond girl look. 2 Max Reikosky soars down the runway with ease. 3 Luke Jung works a twist on the Silk Road caravan merchant. 4 Alex Olin in an evening gown created from snack wrappers and duct tape. 5 Victor Loo rocks a kimono crafted from rice sacks. 6 Chris Delong in a vintage denim jacket with Walk For Rice buttons. 7 Louis Horn, an edgy rock star. (Photos by Tam Vo)