Takakiro Miura has been promoted to general manager of Kinokuniya Book Stores of America.

Miura, who moved to the United States from Tokyo a year ago, has worked for Kinokuniya for 4 years.

The Kinokuniya bookstore in Seattle’s Uwajimaya celebrated its 25th anniversary last month.

The former general manager, Shigekazu Watanabe, recently transferred to Texas.