Mienh American promoted at Highline College

Ay Saechao has been promoted to Associate Dean for Student Development, Retention and Conduct at Highline College.
“My experience witnessing friends and family struggle to succeed in school has driven me to strive for educational equity for all students, especially those underrepresented,” said Saechao, whose parents are from Laos. “Being promoted to Associate Dean is a great honor that provides me additional opportunities to empower our community.”
Saechao is also the founding co-chair of the Southeast Asian Education Coalition (SEAeD), a nonprofit that addresses legislative policy, achievement gaps, and other educational concerns of the Southeast Asian American community.
