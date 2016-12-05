Northwest Asian Weekly

Mienh American promoted at Highline College

Ay Saechao

Ay Saechao has been promoted to Associate Dean for Student Development, Retention and Conduct at Highline College.

“My experience witnessing friends and family struggle to succeed in school has driven me to strive for educational equity for all students, especially those underrepresented,” said Saechao, whose parents are from Laos. “Being promoted to Associate Dean is a great honor that provides me additional opportunities to empower our community.”

Saechao is also the founding co-chair of the Southeast Asian Education Coalition (SEAeD), a nonprofit that addresses legislative policy, achievement gaps, and other educational concerns of the Southeast Asian American community.

Comments

  1. Congratulations Ay. Wish you the best and continue to do whatever you’re doing cause you are great at it!

    Reply

  2. Good job ay …nice to see our iu mien brother doing something good on education…hopefully our younger mien brother n sister take advantage…

    Reply

  4. Hi Mr Saechao, congratulations for your promotion. Thanks for your compassionate services to all the Iu Mien community.
    Did you used to teach ESL class in Seattle Wa? I’m trying to find my Mien teacher

    Reply

    • Hi Lai, I was at Cleveland High School from 2007-2010. I wasn’t an ESL teacher though. I was the College Preparatory Advisor.

      Reply

  6. Thanks for representing our community and for blazing a path that others will follow. May you continue to find success in your journey.

    Reply

