Metro launches ‘Transit GO Ticket’ mobile app

King County Metro Transit is launching the region’s first-ever mobile ticket app — Transit GO Ticket — allowing riders to buy and redeem transit tickets on their mobile device without needing cash to ride.

Tickets can be purchased for use on King County Metro buses, King County Water Taxi, Seattle Streetcar, and Sound Transit’s Link light rail and Sounder trains.

Currently, riders pay cash, purchase tickets, or use an ORCA card to ride transit. Having an app is designed to be more convenient for infrequent transit riders — including visitors, sports fans, or those who would otherwise pay cash.

Download the Transit GO Ticket app for Android, Apple, or Windows mobile devices.

Create an account.

Purchase one or more tickets through the app using a credit or debit card.

Activate the tickets just prior to boarding. There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be activated at one time.

Show the mobile display to a transit operator, a water taxi fare collector, or have it available if requested by a fare inspector.

Transfers are allowed between Metro buses within a two-hour window.

Metro will evaluate the performance of the app and gather rider feedback through November 2017. The pilot project is budgeted at approximately $470,000 and 86 percent of the project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration grant.