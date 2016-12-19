Northwest Asian Weekly

Japanese emperor’s birthday celebration

Consul general Masahiro Omura (right) chatting with Sen. Karen Fraser.

The consul general of Japan in Seattle, Masahiro Omura, held a birthday celebration at his personal residence on Dec. 8 to celebrate the birthday of Japanese Emperor Akihito, who officially turns 84 on Dec. 23.

State Sen. Karen Fraser was invited to offer a toast in front of the nearly 200 people who attended.
Fraser was once a board member of the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, and she led a Friendship Delegation to Japan in 2015.

Guests enjoyed a luncheon that included sushi, tempura, beef, and desserts with a Japanese flair.

