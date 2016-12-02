Disney’s “Mulan” casting, deadline Dec. 6

Disney is casting two leads for the Disney performance, Mulan. If interested in auditioning, send in your photo and resume, if available, to mulancastingseattle@disneympp.com by Dec. 6. Potential participants must be 18 by May 1, 2017, and must be available April through October of 2017. Those auditioning must be available for the entire shoot and will live in China during the film’s production dates.

Mulan: 18–20 years old. Must be able to speak fluent English. Actor must be athletic, tough, and energetic.

Chen Honhhui: Mid 20s and able to speak fluent English and Mandarin. Actor must be handsome, muscular, and athletic.

This live-action movie is based on the 1998 animated classic Disney movie with the same name. Mulan is about historical Chinese events told through Mulan, Mushu, and friends.

When Mulan’s country is besieged and attacked by Gokturk invaders, her father decides to re-enlist. She refuses to let him leave alone, so she sneaks out and also joins the army, passing as a man.

Earlier this year, more than 100,000 supporters signed a petition calling on Disney to cast Asian actors in the movie, arguing that a lack of representation of racial minorities harms not only actors of color, but also people of color in the audience.

This follows several recent casting choices, including Matt Damon in The Great Wall — a movie starring a white man, despite being set in China, British actress Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange, and Scarlett Johansson as The Major in Ghost in the Shell.