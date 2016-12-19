Aegis Living makes Best Places to Work list

Aegis Living made the list of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2017, according to Glassdoor. This is the first time that a senior living company has been named on the list.

“We’re a high touch business, nurturing more than 2,000 seniors,” said Aegis Living Founder and CEO Dwayne Clark. “We’re amazingly honored … our employees deserve this award.”

In a news release, Aegis said the award is surprising because it breaks almost every rule on what it takes to be a “Best Place to Work.” It’s senior living in a youth-obsessed culture. It’s high touch in a high tech world. It’s a mission-based career in a selfie society.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Redmond, Aegis serves residents in Washington, California, and Nevada — with six new developments in the Puget Sound region.