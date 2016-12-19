Abbey Lincoln Court grand opening

The Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) celebrated the grand opening of Abbey Lincoln Court on Dec. 7. The 68 new homes in Seattle’s Central Area serve those making up to 60 percent of the area median income ($53,760 for a family of four).

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said LIHI is both helping to retain racial and income diversity in the Central Area and honoring the rich jazz history of the Jackson Street corridor. Abbey Lincoln Court celebrates Abbey Lincoln (1930-2010), American jazz vocalist, songwriter, actress, and civil rights activist.