Judge dismisses claims in Seattle duck boat crash

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed claims by the parents of a student killed in a duck boat crash.

The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly issued the ruling on the complaint filed by Kim Soon Wan and Jeong Ju Hee of South Korea.

Their child, Kim Ha Ram, died at age 20 in the Sept. 24 crash in Seattle.

They argued that part of the law written in 1909 — which allows parents to bring forward such claims only if they were in the U.S. at the time of the death — violates sections of the 14th Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, as well as Washington’s Constitution and anti-discrimination law.

The language in the law also says parents may bring such claims only if they can prove dependency on the child for support. The judge says the family did not plead financial dependence.

Only state lawmakers can change the law’s language.