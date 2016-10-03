Baseball book

Mark Holtzen and illustrator John Skewes appeared on Sept. 24 at the Kinokuniya bookstore in the ID — to talk about their book, A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle.

The story shows how baseball unites diverse communities. It follows Huey through South Seattle as he retraces his steps surrounding Sick’s Stadium, where the Seattle Rainiers played, to find his lost ticket.

Holtzen and Skewes, both residents of Seattle, talked baseball and signed books.