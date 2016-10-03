Northwest Asian Weekly

Baseball book

Mark Holtzen (left) and John Skewes (right) at Uwajimaya. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

From left: Mark Holtzen, Shigekazu Watanabe, and John Skewes at Uwajimaya. (Photo by Assunta Ng/NWAW)

Mark Holtzen and illustrator John Skewes appeared on Sept. 24 at the Kinokuniya bookstore in the ID — to talk about their book, A Ticket to the Pennant: A Tale of Baseball in Seattle.

The story shows how baseball unites diverse communities. It follows Huey through South Seattle as he retraces his steps surrounding Sick’s Stadium, where the Seattle Rainiers played, to find his lost ticket.

Holtzen and Skewes, both residents of Seattle, talked baseball and signed books.

  1. The pennant is won by the highest crew in each and every of the two foremost Leagues. They have gained their Division series, the League Championship series, and play in opposition to each different on the planet sequence.

    Most groups display specific triangular pennants, almost always on flagpoles or outfield facades, that commemorate the years that they received the pennant.

