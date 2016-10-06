Northwest Asian Weekly

2017 Ethnic Media Candidates Meet n Greet

Candidates from all over the state gathered on Sept. 22 for the 7th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet n Greet at the Nagomi Tea House. In addition to the candidates, over 100 people attended the event, which was emceed by Joaquin Uy of the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Special thanks to Sound Publishing, Sea Beez members, Northwest Vietnamese News, Dim Sum King, Tai Tung Restaurant, King’s BBQ, and Joyale Restaurant.

Photos by George Liu/NWAW

Candidates lining up to speak.

CATHY MOORE, Candidate for Superior Court, Judge Position 44

BOB HASEGAWA, Candidate for Legislative District 11, State Senator

PATRICE MCCARTHY, Candidate for State Auditor

BOB FERGUSON, Candidate for Attorney General

ERIC NEWMAN, Candidate for Superior Court, Judge Position 44

DAVID KEENAN, Candidate for Superior Court, Judge Position 26

PATRICE MCCARTHY, Candidate for State Auditor

STEVE MCLAUGHLIN, Candidate for Commissioner of Public Lands

NICOLE GAINES PHELPS, Candidate for Superior Court, Judge Position 14

TINA PODLODOWSKI, Candidate for Secretary of State

Gustavo Montoya of El Mundo’s and BILL BRYANT, Candidate for Governor

From left: Felicita Irigon, Frank Irigon, CHRIS REYKDAL, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction, JESSYN FARRELL, candidate for Legislative District 46, State Representative Position 2.

BARBARA MADSEN, Candidate for State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5

MARTY MCCLENDON, Candidate for Lieutenant Governor and Julie Pham, Event Founder

Ethnic Media members

