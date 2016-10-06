2017 Ethnic Media Candidates Meet n Greet

Candidates from all over the state gathered on Sept. 22 for the 7th Annual Ethnic Media Candidates Meet n Greet at the Nagomi Tea House. In addition to the candidates, over 100 people attended the event, which was emceed by Joaquin Uy of the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Special thanks to Sound Publishing, Sea Beez members, Northwest Vietnamese News, Dim Sum King, Tai Tung Restaurant, King’s BBQ, and Joyale Restaurant.
Photos by George Liu/NWAW
Comments
