Filipino American wins scholarship

Starla Sampaco of Bellevue received the 2016 Asian American Journalist Association (AAJA) Seattle Founders Scholarship on May 26.
The 2014 winner of Miss Washington Teen USA is a junior at the University of Washington, where she is working toward a degree in journalism, with the hopes of becoming a broadcast journalist.
“The lack of diversity in media content and in newsrooms encouraged me to pursue this career path,” said Sampaco, a 21-year-old Filipino American. She is also a regular contributor to the Northwest Asian Weekly and she made the 2016 “Husky 100” list. “Through my work in journalism, I aim to amplify the voices that need to be heard and highlight stories that are often ignored.”
Sampaco credits her successes to her parents who came to the United States from the Philippines so she and her sister would have more opportunities.
As a recipient of the 2016 AAJA Seattle Founders Scholarship, Sampaco has an opportunity to attend workshops, participate in panel discussions, and network at the national AAJA convention, which will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in August.
