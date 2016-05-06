Zagat honors Mi Kim

Mi Kim, the head pastry chef at Macrina Bakery, has been recognized by Zagat as one of Seattle’s “30 under 30” gastronomic rock stars. Kim said she was excited and honored. “There are so many talented individuals on this list!” she said.

Kim wanted to be a baker since high school, practicing while binge watching the Food Network. She graduated from Portland’s Western Culinary Institute, and then got an externship with Macrina Bakery. Over the past nine years, her obsessions with Nutella, buckwheat, and even marshmallow have yielded delicious, surprising results. “I’m all about texture. Anything crunchy, soft, and smooth is perfect, and I love stepping it up a notch.”