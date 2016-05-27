Scholarship winners

Northwest Asian Weekly

From left: Brian Amoeni, Kathleen Kouthong, Gordon Maeha, and Veronica Sun

The University of Washington’s Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) announced its 2016 Celebration Scholarship Recipients. Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program students, including Brian Amoeni, Kathleen Kouthong, Gordon Kaeo’Okalani Maeha, and Veronica Sun, each received a scholarship.

OMA&D held its 46th annual celebration on May 5, supported by over 500 business and community patrons.

