Scholarship winners

The University of Washington’s Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity (OMA&D) announced its 2016 Celebration Scholarship Recipients. Outstanding Educational Opportunity Program students, including Brian Amoeni, Kathleen Kouthong, Gordon Kaeo’Okalani Maeha, and Veronica Sun, each received a scholarship.

OMA&D held its 46th annual celebration on May 5, supported by over 500 business and community patrons.