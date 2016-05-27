PICTORIAL: Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair

The Bellevue Arts Museum gave us an exclusive preview on May 19 of Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair and Balance and Tension: The Furniture of Seth Rolland.
The exhibition (May 20–Aug 14) explores the 50-year history of the fashion spectacle that redefined concepts of beauty, style, and empowerment for African Americans.
Photos by George Liu/NWAW
Comments
A Sharer says
L’Amour Ameer is still designing and is so creative. I love all the dresses but my favorite is the multi colored leather maxi dress pg763567