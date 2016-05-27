Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair

The Bellevue Arts Museum gave us an exclusive preview on May 19 of Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair and Balance and Tension: The Furniture of Seth Rolland.

The exhibition (May 20–Aug 14) explores the 50-year history of the fashion spectacle that redefined concepts of beauty, style, and empowerment for African Americans.

Photos by George Liu/NWAW

From left: Winona Hauge, Linda Johnson Coats, and Sonia Doughty (BAM Development Director) (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

From left: Dr. Paula Houston (Sound Generations CEO), Sheila Edwards Lange (Seattle Central College President), and Lenny Wilkens (former Seattle SuperSonics head coach). (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

From left: Christine Lee, Dr. Julie Miller (BAM president), Nancy Li and Mitch Smith (MG2 CEO and BAM board member). (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Chinese-inspired evening ensemble by Yves Saint Laurent. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Sexy Cinderella in leather boots, designed by L’Amour Ameer. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

A cocktail dress made out of flexible tubing covered in fabric, designed by Tilmann Grawe. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Evening coat based on the formal Japanese kimono, designed by Hanae Mori. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Evening dress with lace hieroglyphs, designed by Sarli. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

Evening dress by Patrick Kelly. (Photo by George Liu/NWAW)

  1. L’Amour Ameer is still designing and is so creative. I love all the dresses but my favorite is the multi colored leather maxi dress pg763567

