Test prep organization to host practice tests, award up to $15,000 to King County high schools

C2 Education (C2) a network of subject tutoring, SAT, ACT, PSAT test preps, and education support centers will award $25,000 to high schools in nine states throughout the country, including the Northwest Chinese School and Federal Way High School in Washington state.

C2 will partner with schools to host SAT and ACT practice tests this month. The tests will give students an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the redesigned SAT.

To support area high schools, C2 will donate all proceeds from the events to the hosting high schools. The company will award $5,000 to the four schools whose students obtain the highest average score and randomly select five participating schools for a $1,000 donation.

To qualify for a donation, the school must have at least 30 students participate on-site or at a C2 center during the month of January.

Schedule:

Jan. 18, 9 a.m. — SAT practice test, Northwest Chinese High School

Jan. 24, 9 a.m. — ACT Practice Test, Northwest Chinese High School

Jan. 30, 9 a.m. — SAT Practice Test, Federal Way High School

For more information, visit www.c2educate.com or call 888-777-3889.