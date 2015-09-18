Gov. Inslee appoints

Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, a Coldwell Banker Bain broker, has been appointed to a second six-year term on Washington state’s Real Estate Commission. First appointed to the commission in 2009 by then-Gov. Christine Gregoire, Wright was renamed earlier this month by Gov. Jay Inslee and now will serve until 2021.

Wright says, “I hope to work on fair housing and changes in our industry as the world of technology changes how we do business.”

Tam Dinh

Dr. Tam Dinh is the Director of Field Education and an Assistant Professor of Social Work at Saint Martin’s University. Her teaching and research interests are in the areas of diversity and cross-cultural mental health, military social work, and religion/spirituality. Prior to her academic work, Dr. Dinh worked for more than 10 years with individuals and families in clinical and community settings. This experience ranges from being a case manager at SafeFutures, where she worked with both gang-involved youth and their families to provide holistic and integrated culturally-competent case management services.

Lakshmi Gaur

Dr. Lakshmi Gaur came to the United States on an Indo-American exchange program, completed her doctoral degree in Human Genetics, and proceeded to work in molecular biology over the last three decades. She is currently the Laboratory Director at Ascendant Laboratories.

Dr. Gaur resides in Redmond, Washington and is a single parent of two boys who both graduated from the University of Washington and are currently working at Amazon. (end)