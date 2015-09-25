Free dental, vision and medical services

People in need of dental, medical and vision services may receive them free of charge at the largest free health clinic ever organized in the State of Washington, Seattle/King County Clinic, Oct. 22 – 25, in KeyArena at Seattle Center.

Now in its second year, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together over 100 healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofit entities, private businesses and thousands of volunteers with a goal of providing over $2.5 million in services to underserved and vulnerable populations. This extraordinary free clinic offers a broad range of medical, dental, and vision care with an expectation of helping as many as 4,000 people in need over the four-day period. Here is how the Clinic works:

— Clinic patients receive treatment on a first-come, first-served basis.

— Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, located at 301 Mercer Street, serves as the ticket waiting and distribution area and opens at 12:30 a.m. each day. Organizers distribute admission tickets for the day beginning at 5 a.m., and tickets are limited.

— Doors to KeyArena open at 6:30 a.m. Patients are admitted by ticket number into the Clinic, and it is expected to take three to four hours to admit all ticket holders. (end)

Learn more about Seattle/King County Clinic at: www.seattlecenter.org or by calling 206-684-7200.