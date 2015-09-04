Employment

Chinese Information and Service

Center is looking for the following positions:

F/T Support Service Specialistto provideperson-centered support,

information, referral and direct assistance to ethnic Chinese elderly

and disabled adult in maintaining their independence through case

monitoring and crisis intervention. Bachelor degree in social work or

related human services plus 2 years of social services experiences, or

preferably Master degree in social work plus 1 year of social service

experience. Fluent Chinese and English, valid WA driver license, own

car and insurance and ability to use computer in daily work

required.Starting salary $17 per hour plus benefits.

F/T Program Assistant to support the elderly service team. Job duties

include outreach and direct service. Bachelor Degree in social or

human services preferred plus some social service experience.

Bilingual in English and Chinese. Starting salary $14 per hour and

full benefits.

Details refer to www.cisc-seattle.org.Cover letter and resume to CISC,

611 South Lane St., Seattle, WA 98104 attention HR or email <kevinc@cisc-seattle.org

>. No phone calls please. Interview will be offered toqualified

applicants. Position closed until filled.

Senior Planner –

Land Use Modeler

PSRC is seeking a Senior Planner – Land Use Modeler to become part of

the team responsible for the application and development of the

agency’s land use model and forecasts. Please see our job

announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Administrative Assistant

PSRC is seeking an Administrative Assistant for the Transportation

Planning Department. Please see our job announcement at

www.psrc.org. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Associate Planner

PSRC is seeking an Associate Planner for the Transportation Planning

Department. Please see our job announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is

an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Startup Advocate

$34.73 – $52.10 Hourly

Plus Excellent Benefits

The City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development is searching for

a Startup Advocate to support Startup Seattle, a program that serves

as a megaphone for the City’s innovative growth, collecting data on

the health of the startup ecosystem and broadcasting this story

through its own channels as well as media outreach. The Startup

Advocate’s charter is to support technology entrepreneurs through

serving as a hub of resources, both online and in–person. This is a

great opportunity at the intersection of policy, innovation, and

entrepreneurship. For more information and to apply, visit http://goo.gl/6yWif0

by 9/8/15. The City of Seattle is an Equal Opportunity Employer

that values diversity in the workforce.

Outdoor Research is hiring experienced fulltime sewing operators,

especially Flatseam, Coverstitch, and Single needle machine operators.

This position will be eligible for medical insurance and paid vacation

benefits. Day and night shifts. Please come apply in person at 2203

1st Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134 or fax resume to 206-467-0374 or email

jobs@orgear.com

PRODUCTION WORKER

Looking for a part-time production worker in clean, non-smoking

environment. Days and hours are flexible but must be Monday through

Friday (no weekends) and between 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Entry level

position. Will train. Main jobs are labeling and packaging of small

medical products, record keeping, and other duties. Near BECU

(Interurban Ave & I-5) in Tukwila. Email resume:

kbiocom@gmail.com

The CIDBIA is hiring for an Executive Director!

More information:

http://cidbia.org/about/

Please send resume and cover letter to jobs@cidbia.org by 5pm, Friday,

September 18, 2015.

No phone calls or agents please.

RESIDENT SUPPORT

SPECIALIST

Imagine Housing, Kirkland, WA

Experienced Case Manager.

Visit imaginehousing.org for complete job description.

A world famous Dumpling Restaurant is looking for a dumpling chef at

our Bellevue store and Seattle Store.

Bellevue: 700 Bellevue Way NE #280. Bellevue WA, 98004

Seattle: 2621 NE 46th Street, Seattle‎ WA‎ 98105. Open interview

sessions Monday-Friday, September 7- September 11 from 1pm-5pm. Salary

range from $11/hour to $15/hour and willing to offer over- time up to

20 hours a week and health benefits. Any questions, please call Caspar

at 206-861-5153.

Economic Intelligence

Advisor

$34.73 – $52.10 Hourly

Plus Excellent Benefits

The City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development is seeking an

Economic Intelligence Advisor as part of a newly expanded team within

the department dedicated to policy and advocacy in key industry

sectors. The Economic Intelligence Advisor is a new position, driving

the collection and analysis of economic and competitive intelligence.

These activities inform policy recommendations, as well as support the

recruitment of talent and businesses through data-driven story-

telling. For more information and to apply, visit http://goo.gl/o1apVz

by 9/15/15. The City of Seattle is an Equal Opportunity Employer that

values diversity in the workforce.

Notice

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ISSUE DATE SEPTEMBER 2, 2015

KING COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY (KCHA) WILL ACCEPT PROPOSALS FROM

QUALIFIED, LICENSED CONTRACTORS TO PROVIDE LABOR AND MATERIALS TO

PERFORM BED BUG TREATMENT AT VARIOUS KING COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

PROPERTIES LOCATED THROUGHOUT KING COUNTY WITH ONE SITE IN OLYMPIA AND

TWO SITES IN SEDRO WOOLLEY. THE CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR A PERIOD OF

THREE YEARS.

PROPOSALS ARE DUE AT 2:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17,

2015 AT KCHA CENTRAL OFFICE, 600 ANDOVER PARK WEST, TUKWILA, WA 98188.

OBTAIN PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS FROM KCHA CENTRAL OFFICE, 8:00 A.M. – 4:30

P.M.

MON-FRI OR BY CALLING

(206)574-1200. DOCUMENTS CAN ALSO BE DOWNLOADED FROM THE KCHA WEBSITE AT

http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/

Apartments for Seniors

Applications are being accepted for the waist list for HUD Section 202

low income housing designed for seniors 62 years of age and older and

in certain cases for persons with disabilities. UCP Burke-Gilman

Apartments are located at 5120 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105.

Applications available from Abie Label & Assoc., Inc. Write to 315

Maynard Avenue South Suite A, Seattle, WA 98104 or call (206) 382-8388

for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

New Affordable Apartments in the International District

HIRABAYASHI PLACE

442 S. Main Street Seattle, WA 98104

Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom units Available December 2015

Rents from $600-$1,000

Now accepting applications for the housing lottery!

Priority will be given to those who currently

live or work in these four zip codes:

98104, 98108, 98118 and 98144

www.hirabayashiplace.com

(206) 331-2517

hirabayashi@quantumms.com

(end)