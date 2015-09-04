Employment

Chinese Information and Service
Center is looking for the following positions:
F/T Support Service Specialistto provideperson-centered support,
information, referral and direct assistance to ethnic Chinese elderly
and disabled adult in maintaining their independence through case
monitoring and crisis intervention. Bachelor degree in social work or
related human services plus 2 years of social services experiences, or
preferably Master degree in social work plus 1 year of social service
experience. Fluent Chinese and English, valid WA driver license, own
car and insurance and ability to use computer in daily work
required.Starting salary $17 per hour plus benefits.
F/T Program Assistant to support the elderly service team. Job duties
include outreach and direct service. Bachelor Degree in social or
human services preferred plus some social service experience.
Bilingual in English and Chinese. Starting salary $14 per hour and
full benefits.
Details refer to www.cisc-seattle.org.Cover letter and resume to CISC,
611 South Lane St., Seattle, WA 98104 attention HR or email <kevinc@cisc-seattle.org
>. No phone calls please. Interview will be offered toqualified
applicants. Position closed until filled.
Senior Planner –
Land Use Modeler
PSRC is seeking a Senior Planner – Land Use Modeler to become part of
the team responsible for the application and development of the
agency’s land use model and forecasts. Please see our job
announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Administrative Assistant
PSRC is seeking an Administrative Assistant for the Transportation
Planning Department. Please see our job announcement at
www.psrc.org. PSRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Associate Planner
PSRC is seeking an Associate Planner for the Transportation Planning
Department. Please see our job announcement at www.psrc.org. PSRC is
an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Startup Advocate
$34.73 – $52.10 Hourly
Plus Excellent Benefits
The City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development is searching for
a Startup Advocate to support Startup Seattle, a program that serves
as a megaphone for the City’s innovative growth, collecting data on
the health of the startup ecosystem and broadcasting this story
through its own channels as well as media outreach. The Startup
Advocate’s charter is to support technology entrepreneurs through
serving as a hub of resources, both online and in–person. This is a
great opportunity at the intersection of policy, innovation, and
entrepreneurship. For more information and to apply, visit http://goo.gl/6yWif0
by 9/8/15. The City of Seattle is an Equal Opportunity Employer
that values diversity in the workforce.
Outdoor Research is hiring experienced fulltime sewing operators,
especially Flatseam, Coverstitch, and Single needle machine operators.
This position will be eligible for medical insurance and paid vacation
benefits. Day and night shifts. Please come apply in person at 2203
1st Ave S. Seattle, WA 98134 or fax resume to 206-467-0374 or email
jobs@orgear.com
PRODUCTION WORKER
Looking for a part-time production worker in clean, non-smoking
environment. Days and hours are flexible but must be Monday through
Friday (no weekends) and between 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Entry level
position. Will train. Main jobs are labeling and packaging of small
medical products, record keeping, and other duties. Near BECU
(Interurban Ave & I-5) in Tukwila. Email resume:
kbiocom@gmail.com
The CIDBIA is hiring for an Executive Director!
More information:
http://cidbia.org/about/
Please send resume and cover letter to jobs@cidbia.org by 5pm, Friday,
September 18, 2015.
No phone calls or agents please.
RESIDENT SUPPORT
SPECIALIST
Imagine Housing, Kirkland, WA
Experienced Case Manager.
Visit imaginehousing.org for complete job description.
A world famous Dumpling Restaurant is looking for a dumpling chef at
our Bellevue store and Seattle Store.
Bellevue: 700 Bellevue Way NE #280. Bellevue WA, 98004
Seattle: 2621 NE 46th Street, Seattle WA 98105. Open interview
sessions Monday-Friday, September 7- September 11 from 1pm-5pm. Salary
range from $11/hour to $15/hour and willing to offer over- time up to
20 hours a week and health benefits. Any questions, please call Caspar
at 206-861-5153.
Economic Intelligence
Advisor
$34.73 – $52.10 Hourly
Plus Excellent Benefits
The City of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development is seeking an
Economic Intelligence Advisor as part of a newly expanded team within
the department dedicated to policy and advocacy in key industry
sectors. The Economic Intelligence Advisor is a new position, driving
the collection and analysis of economic and competitive intelligence.
These activities inform policy recommendations, as well as support the
recruitment of talent and businesses through data-driven story-
telling. For more information and to apply, visit http://goo.gl/o1apVz
by 9/15/15. The City of Seattle is an Equal Opportunity Employer that
values diversity in the workforce.
Notice
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
ISSUE DATE SEPTEMBER 2, 2015
KING COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY (KCHA) WILL ACCEPT PROPOSALS FROM
QUALIFIED, LICENSED CONTRACTORS TO PROVIDE LABOR AND MATERIALS TO
PERFORM BED BUG TREATMENT AT VARIOUS KING COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY
PROPERTIES LOCATED THROUGHOUT KING COUNTY WITH ONE SITE IN OLYMPIA AND
TWO SITES IN SEDRO WOOLLEY. THE CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR A PERIOD OF
THREE YEARS.
PROPOSALS ARE DUE AT 2:00 P.M. LOCAL TIME ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17,
2015 AT KCHA CENTRAL OFFICE, 600 ANDOVER PARK WEST, TUKWILA, WA 98188.
OBTAIN PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS FROM KCHA CENTRAL OFFICE, 8:00 A.M. – 4:30
P.M.
MON-FRI OR BY CALLING
(206)574-1200. DOCUMENTS CAN ALSO BE DOWNLOADED FROM THE KCHA WEBSITE AT
http://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open/
Apartments for Seniors
Applications are being accepted for the waist list for HUD Section 202
low income housing designed for seniors 62 years of age and older and
in certain cases for persons with disabilities. UCP Burke-Gilman
Apartments are located at 5120 40th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105.
Applications available from Abie Label & Assoc., Inc. Write to 315
Maynard Avenue South Suite A, Seattle, WA 98104 or call (206) 382-8388
for more information. Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
New Affordable Apartments in the International District
HIRABAYASHI PLACE
442 S. Main Street Seattle, WA 98104
Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom units Available December 2015
Rents from $600-$1,000
Now accepting applications for the housing lottery!
Priority will be given to those who currently
live or work in these four zip codes:
98104, 98108, 98118 and 98144
www.hirabayashiplace.com
(206) 331-2517
hirabayashi@quantumms.com
(end)
Comments
Kizzie Funkhouser says
Development Assistant – Full-Time
As a member of the Fund Development Office, the Development Assistant’s primary focus is accurate data entry of donor and gift information while providing excellent customer service. Responsibilities include accurately entering gift and constituent data in the agency’s database systems, with timeliness and over 97% accuracy. This position provides support for the successful planning and execution of annual events, annual funds and stewardship communication under the direction of the Associate Director of Development.
To learn more about this position, please visit us at https://careers-ccsww.icims.com/jobs/2135/development-assistant/job. Apply directly online by completing an application, along with your resume and cover letter. This is a Full-time position with Exceptional benefits including medical.