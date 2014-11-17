Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated for the first time at the State Department on Thursday Oct. 23. The Co-Chair of WASITRAC, Debadutta Dash was among the invited guest among 200 other guests, including a large number of eminent Indian Americans, were present to celebrate Diwali for the first time at the State Department’s historic Benjamin Franklin room.

Diwali was the only major world festival that had been missing from the State Department’s celebration of festivals. In 2009, Obama became the first U.S. president to celebrate Diwali.

​ ​The White House Oct. 22 posted a video on its blog of President Barack Obama wishing “Happy Diwali” to all those who celebrate the festival of lights. (end)