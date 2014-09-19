PICTORIAL: A night in Chinatown — Moon Festival Night Market

There were crowds, culture, and nightlife in Chinatown last Saturday. The annual International District/Chinatown Night Market was a hit if you gauge by the huge crowds.

Streets were packed with crowds along 5th Avenue and Jackson (and beyond), parking was almost impossible to find, and lines at the impressive amount of food trucks were not short. Highlights included a breakdancing competition on the main stage, the food trucks selling a wide variety of cuisine (from Hawaiian plates to hot dogs) and there was plenty of people watching.

Many of the local businesses were open, so if you didn’t want to weather the crowds, you could easily find an open restaurant (but even those were packed!).

It was a lively evening of entertainment, food, and exploring Chinatown culture. (end)

Photos by George Liu/NWAW