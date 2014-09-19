Northwest Asian Weekly

Advertisement
You are here: Home / News / Pictorials / PICTORIAL: A night in Chinatown — Moon Festival Night Market

PICTORIAL: A night in Chinatown — Moon Festival Night Market

By 1 Comment

There were crowds, culture, and nightlife in Chinatown last Saturday. The annual International District/Chinatown Night Market was a hit if you gauge by the huge crowds.

Streets were packed with crowds along 5th Avenue and Jackson (and beyond), parking was almost impossible to find, and lines at the impressive amount of food trucks were not short. Highlights included a breakdancing competition on the main stage, the food trucks selling a wide variety of cuisine (from Hawaiian plates to hot dogs)  and there was plenty of people watching.

Many of the local businesses were open, so if you didn’t want to weather the crowds, you could easily find an open restaurant (but even those were packed!).

It was a lively evening of entertainment, food, and exploring Chinatown culture. (end)

Photos by George Liu/NWAW

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict1.JPG

The historic Publix Hotel displays a light-shadow featuring the Night Market

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict2.JPG

Jenga challenge booth sponsored by Oasis

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict3.JPG

The crowd participates on the main stage

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict4.JPG

Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict5.JPG

http://nwasianweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/33_39/pict6.JPG

The Muckleshoot Casino passed out wood platters and soy sauce plates

 

Comments

  1. Acho que ja tinha comentado, mas nÃ£o apareceu aqui … mais um trabalho de seidbiilndase e lindas fotos, antes de ver o comentario da Erika V. eu jÃ¡ tinha escolhido a minha preferida, a mesma da ponte branca, linda composiÃ§Ã£o e o sresultado final ficou otimo!!!! Abs

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *