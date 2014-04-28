Kate Lee best young designer

Seattle architecture and design firm Callison announced that associate Kate Kyung-ha Lee has been named to Visual Merchandising + Store Design’s (VMSD) Designer Dozen for 2014. Lee was recognized as one of 12 emerging stars (age 35 or under) across the country to be among the best and brightest young designers in retail this year.

Lee’s projects include Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, Harvey Nichols (U.K.), Hyundai (Korea), Fubon Momo (Taipei), and New Yaohan Department Store (Macau). She was a fine art major in Seoul, Korea before immigrating to the United States in 1999. She lives in Seattle, where she is an associate at Callison’s Seattle headquarters. She has a BA and MA in interior design from Washington State University. (end)