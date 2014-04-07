Governor appoints John Chun to King Co. Superior Court

In December, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed John Chun to the King County Superior Court bench. Prior to his appointment, Chun was a member of the Summit Law Group, where he focused on employment, commercial, and international cases.

Before that, he worked as a partner at Preston Gates & Ellis, a partner at Mundt MacGregor, and a judicial law clerk for Judge Eugene A. Wright of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Chun, a Korean American, received his B.A. from Columbia University in 1991 and his J.D. from Cornell Law School in 1994. From 2002 to 2005, he was an adjunct professor at Seattle University School of Law.

Chun replaced retiring Superior Court Judge Michael Hayden. (end)