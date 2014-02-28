Free ESL classes for Bellevue residents

Bellevue residents for whom English is their second language (ESL) are invited to attend free job preparation classes this spring at Bellevue College.

Immigrants, refugees, permanent residents, and U.S. citizens are welcome to participate.

“Preparing for Work” begins April 8 at 5:30 p.m. “On the Job Communications” and “ Working in English” both start April 12 at 9 a.m. Registration takes place on the first day of each class.

More classes will be offered during the summer and fall. The classes are for Bellevue residents only. (end)

For more information, visit www.bellevuecollege.edu/prepforwork or e-mail Hima Rami at prep4work@bellevuecollege.edu.