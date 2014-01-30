BLOG: Health is wealth

By Assunta Ng

Recently, the World Economic Forum in Switzerland had a panel called “Health is Wealth.” I just want to tell you readers that I heard this phrase when I was a child. The Western world shouldn’t be credited with the origin.

“Health is Wealth” has its roots in Chinese society. How I learned about it was during Lunar New Year in Hong Kong decades ago. Usually, the temples were packed during the New Year. People prayed to be rich, find good mates, and give birth to sons in their families. But the wise elders frequently warned the younger family members to ask for health. Without health, you can’t achieve anything.

In the Year of the Horse, also the year of 4712, I wish all my loyal readers “Health and Joy” in what you do. (end)