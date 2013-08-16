Scholarship deadline approaching at SSCC

The Asian & Pacific Islander American Fund (AAIASF) recently announced that they will be awarding $2,500 scholarships to students from 10 schools across the country, including South Seattle Community College, which will receive 15 scholarships. All of the schools are Asian American Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPSI) serving institutions. The deadline to apply is Oct. 11. The scholarships will be applied to the 2013 winter quarter.

This will be the fourth consecutive year that South has been selected for its students to receive the scholarships.

The scholarships will be awarded to students of Asian and or Pacific Islander ethnicities (as defined by the U.S. Census) who are full-time students that are pursuing a degree. (end)

For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit www.apiasf.org/aanapisi.html.