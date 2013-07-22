Daphne Kwok joins AARP as Vice President

AARP has appointed Daphne Kwok as the new Vice President, Multicultural Markets and Engagement effective July 8. Daphne will lead AARP’s outreach efforts toward Asian Americans.

“Daphne brings with her an extensive history of community activism and leadership in the Asian American and Pacific Islander American communities,” said Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, AARP’s Executive Vice President, Multicultural Markets and Engagement. “We are very excited to have her return to Washington, DC and become part of our team.”

In July 2010, President Barack Obama appointed Kwok to serve as chair of President Obama’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (APIDC).

Prior to her tenure at APIDC, Kwok served as the executive director of the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation (AIISF) in San Francisco from 2005 to 2007. At AIISF, she worked to preserve and restore the Angel Island Immigration Station and to promote the role that it played in shaping America’s past and present.

A graduate of Wesleyan University in East Asian studies and music, Kwok is the first Asian American to serve on its Board of Trustees. (end)