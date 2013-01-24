Northwest Asian Weekly

PICTORIAL: Governor’s Inaugural Ball 2013

Photos by George Liu/NWAW

Gov. Jay Inslee making a toast

Emcee Jerry Farmer and Gov. Jay Inslee

Retiring the Colors by the Honor Guard

The Southern Salish Sea Canoe Families, who are from the Nisqually, Squaxin, and Chehalis Tribal families

The newly sworn-in elected officials

Lieutenant Gov. Brad Owen and wife Linda

Invoker Jasmit Singh and wife

Former Wash. Sec. of State Sam Reed and wife Margie

From left: Shari Song, Sandra England, State Sen. Paull Shin, and Susan Lee

From left: Itu Dash, Sophia Aragon, and husband Brian, and Debadutta Dash

Bob Santos and wife State Rep. Sharon Tomiko

2012 Lakefair Royal Court Princess Kayla Dimalanta in charge of the guestbook signing

The Chitra South Indian Twins

Children from the Southern Salish Sea Canoe Families

