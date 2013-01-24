PICTORIAL: Governor’s Inaugural Ball 2013 January 24, 2013 By Northwest Asian Weekly 1 Comment Photos by George Liu/NWAW Gov. Jay Inslee making a toast Emcee Jerry Farmer and Gov. Jay Inslee Retiring the Colors by the Honor Guard The Southern Salish Sea Canoe Families, who are from the Nisqually, Squaxin, and Chehalis Tribal families The newly sworn-in elected officials Lieutenant Gov. Brad Owen and wife Linda Invoker Jasmit Singh and wife Former Wash. Sec. of State Sam Reed and wife Margie From left: Shari Song, Sandra England, State Sen. Paull Shin, and Susan Lee From left: Itu Dash, Sophia Aragon, and husband Brian, and Debadutta Dash Bob Santos and wife State Rep. Sharon Tomiko 2012 Lakefair Royal Court Princess Kayla Dimalanta in charge of the guestbook signing The Chitra South Indian Twins Children from the Southern Salish Sea Canoe Families
