Cindy Ryu is a finalist for Ferguson council seat

King County Executive Dow Constantine submitted three names to the King County Council today for consideration to fill the vacancy left by the election of Councilmember Bob Ferguson as state attorney general.

“Each of these nominees has the experience, qualifications, and knowledge of the issues facing the county to serve the people of District 1 well,” said Executive Constantine. “I again want to thank members of the Citizens Advisory Committee for reviewing the applications and narrowing the field for this significant appointment.”

The three names sent today to the Council are Rod Dembowski, attorney, Foster Pepper PLLC; Will Hall, councilmember, City of Shoreline; and Cindy Ryu, state representative, 32nd District.

The Council has 60 days to make the final appointment from the date the position becomes vacant on January 16.

“Our goal is to get a Councilmember to represent the over 220,000 residents of District 1 as quickly as possible,” said King County Council Chair Larry Gossett. “We will have a thorough vetting of the candidates sent to us by Executive Constantine with the focus of filling the appointment with the best of those candidates.”

The appointee will serve in office until certification of the next general election in November. (end)

//