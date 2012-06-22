BLOG: An NBA star weds Chinese wife

By Assunta Ng

Looks like NBA star James Donaldson just won the jackpot. He recently married a C hinese woman who works in a hotel in china. How did they meet? “Through Match.com,” Donaldson said without hesitation. It wasn’t until they met in person, though, that Donaldson found out she doesn’t speak English. And he doesn’t speak Chinese. Did I miss something? Well you see, while corresponding through the Internet, his wife used a computer program to translate English into Chinese, and vice versa. I assume they’re still communicating to each other through the computer.

“Right now, we have the best [kind of] relationship,” Donaldson said laughing, alluding to their inability to have an argument. So, is it Match.com or the Chinese-to- English translation program that should take the credit for this match?(end)