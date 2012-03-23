COMMENTARY: Who are the Teochew people? They are our neighbors and friends.

By Cindy Luc
For Northwest Asian Weekly
When I first tell people that I am Chinese, I get an instantaneous assumption and the question “Do you speak Cantonese or Mandarin?”
I kindly respond with, “No. I speak the Teochew dialect.”
Hundreds of dialects and counties exist in China. Teochew, also known as the Diojiu Ue or Chaozhou dialect, happens to be one of them. The people and dialect originate from the Chaosan region in the eastern part of Guangdong Province. Civil wars during ancient times and the early famines that occurred in China in the 18th to 20th centuries caused massive numbers of Teochew to migrate and settle in neighboring countries, such as Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Vietnam.
A significant number of Teochew people share experiences identical to those of Cambodian and Vietnamese refugees in the late 1970s, during the Cambodian and Vietnam War.
These experiences are well documented in writer/director Ham Tran’s 2006 award winning film “Journey from the Fall,” and also Seattle local Sam Ung’s book “How I Survived the Killing Fields.” Both these men are notably Teochew. The next waves of migrations lead Teochew people to permanently settle in countries, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and France, where a large number of Teochew associations have formed.
The majority of Teochew people are multilingual because of their ability to adopt the language and culture of their new countries. My parents and many other adults in the same generation, for example, were war refugees from Vietnam and speak five languages: Teochew, English, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Cantonese.
This is why it is difficult to differentiate a Teochew-speaking person from another Chinese, Vietnamese, Cambodian, or other ethnic person. Teochew people speak the language of their adoptive countries so fluently that they can easily be identified by that country. Teochew is scattered and spoken almost anywhere, making it one of the most dominant overseas Chinese dialects in the world.
Many well-known Hong Kong and Vietnamese celebrities are not recognized as Teochews because of heavy Cantonese and Vietnamese influence — but they are. These include singer Sammie Cheung, singer Miriam Yeung, actor Steven Ma, and famous Vietnamese singer Truong Vu. Prominent literary figures include Cambodian/Australian author Alice Pung and Singaporean novelist Wena Poon. For Korean drama lovers, actor Jang Yong is also of Teochew descent.
A good percentage of family-owned businesses located in the Seattle’s International District and Rainier Valley are operated by Teochew families. These include Lucky An Dong Co., Fashion Hair Salon, Chong Wah Ginseng & Herbs, Wong Tong Seafood, Phnom Penh Noodle House, New An Dong, Mekong Supermarket, Hung Loi, Inc., and Monorom Jewelry in South Seattle.
Sadly, many young Teochew speak little to none of the language because of its rare use in the mainstream. There are not many other Teochews to identify with, except family members.
However, thanks to modern technology and the rise of social media, Teochew youth all over the globe can connect with one another through the Internet.
One of the greatest discoveries is website and non-profit organization Gaginang.org, founded by San Francisco native Ty Lim. This organization periodically hosts events around the coastal United States and other parts of the world, including an annual GGN Thanksgiving gathering in San Francisco and biennial Gaginang conferences that are held in a different city every two years.
These events have attracted many Teochews from areas like Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, Maryland, St. Louis, New Orleans, and Georgia. It has also brought international Teochew travelers from Japan, Australia, and Singapore.
“I just have some sort of an instant connection with Teochew people,” said Douglas Lam, of Hartford, Conn., who is an active member of the organization. Veteran board member Vinh Ma, of San Francisco, stated, “I love meeting new Teochew people and seeing their enthusiasm about their culture.”
Gaginang.org is set to celebrate its 10-year anniversary next summer.
Young Seattle Teochew students can look forward to a recently launched Teo-Chew Association (TCA) at the University of Washington, run by student President Elizabeth Lam.
“Ultimately, my goal is to create a Teochew community for the younger generations to preserve and celebrate Teochew language and heritage.”
These students hold weekly meetings and frequent social events, such as bubble tea night and camping trips, to connect with other fellow Teochew students. (end)
Comments
Kry vannara says
To be Teochew being well known I thing we should gathering worldwide,esp. from Southwest Asia countries and find affordable fund rising to held the drive ie. for meeting or culture or heritage opera or modern life style.
Eric Ly says
Where is the Teo Chew senior group in Washington?
Ng Ser Heong says
It is a sad case that the younger generation like my own sons cannot converse in Teochew. They only know a few basic words. The reason being; I send him to Chinese school where he learns Mandarin, English and Malay.At home, I speaks a mixture of English, Mandrin, Teochew / Hokkien with him. He picks up Cantonese by watching movies from Hong Kong. In the University, the medium of instruction is in English. With friends, he communicates either in English, Cantonese,Mandarin or Malay depending on the individual race or situation.
The above reasons explains the difficulties one face in learning one’s dialect – Teochew.
teochewyouth says
Teochew people should garther together to the big power community and help the people gaginang promote the culture, teochew whue to the young
Joanne says
In Northern California, many big business owners are also from TC decent. King Eggroll, SF Market, TK Noodle house, Lion Market just to name a few. I’m positive there were more, but I can’t think of any off the top of my head. I only know this because as a fellow Teochew family, my dad does business with a lot of them and he told me this 🙂
sn chua says
Many businesses here in Malaysia are also owned by Teochew families.
They include bankers and developers.Way to go Teochew people
Jefferey Vu says
Wheww go Elizabeth Lam!! Hopefully TCA and VSA can join forces in the future!