New way to send care-packages to Philippines

Bayani Store, Inc. recently launched its new website, BayaniStore.com.

Now, rather than spend time traveling, shopping and packing balikbayan boxes for often delayed and risky shipments, Filipinos can simply go online to the website and click to select all the items they want to send to friends and loved ones back home in the Philippines.

David Patacsil, CEO and founder of BayaniStore.com, explained, “Since I have been in the Balikbayan Box business for almost 20 years, I know the great lengths that we Filipinos go through to help our loved ones back home. We created this company to help our heroes at every step of the process. We took a process that takes several months and reduced it to days.”

For more information about BayaniStore.com you may visit http://bayanistore.com/about-us.html or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/bayanistore.