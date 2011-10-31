Northwest Asian Weekly

Oct. 21: Bruce Lee Action Museum kicks off with inaugural fundraiser

BLAM committee member Jerry Lee (no relation) with Bruce Lee’s widow, Linda Lee Cadwell (Photo from NWAW)

The Bruce Lee Foundation held its inaugural fundraiser for the Bruce Lee Action Museum (BLAM) at Imperial Garden Seafood Restaurant at the Great Wall Mall in Kent.

Speakers for the event included Bruce Lee’s friend and former student Doug Palmer, Lee’s daughter and president of the foundation, Shannon Lee, Seattle City Councilmember Bruce Harrell, The Wing Boardmember Mimi Gan, and Lee’s widow and foundation chair, Linda Lee Cadwell. (end)

