Oct. 21: Bruce Lee Action Museum kicks off with inaugural fundraiser

The Bruce Lee Foundation held its inaugural fundraiser for the Bruce Lee Action Museum (BLAM) at Imperial Garden Seafood Restaurant at the Great Wall Mall in Kent.

Speakers for the event included Bruce Lee’s friend and former student Doug Palmer, Lee’s daughter and president of the foundation, Shannon Lee, Seattle City Councilmember Bruce Harrell, The Wing Boardmember Mimi Gan, and Lee’s widow and foundation chair, Linda Lee Cadwell. (end)