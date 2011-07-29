K-Pop singing contest for non-Koreans looking for participants

Radio Hankook has started accepting registrations for “The Second K-Pop Contest for Non-Koreans.”

The event will be held at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma on Sept. 24. This contest is open to all non-Korean U.S. residents, ages 12 and older.

Sixteen finalists will sing their favorite K-pop song in the Korean language to compete for cash and prizes.

At the final competition, winners will be chosen by combining the votes from the theater audience in attendance and the judges.

Those wishing to compete should call Radio Hankook at 253-815-1212 to register or get more information. There is no registration fee.

Registration closes Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. Preliminaries will be held on Sept. 10. ♦

For more information, visit www.radiohankook.com or e-mail info@radiohankook.com.