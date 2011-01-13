Attention: Macy’s creates program for minority and women-owned businesses

This week, Macy’s announced the creation of a one-of-a-kind program covering the business of fashion — The Workshop at Macy’s, which aims to nurture and grow the next generation of minority and women-owned retail talent.

The specially designed business development curriculum of the Workshop is aimed at minority and women-owned retail businesses that are poised to succeed on a larger scale, but need additional tools on business practices to move to the next level and sustain growth. The four and a half-day intensive training course, to be held in May at Macy’s Herald Square offices in New York City, will be taught by Macy’s seasoned executives and industry experts, as well as key retail partners. This will be an annual program.

Macy’s is now accepting entries for consideration. To be eligible, an applicant must be the majority (51 percent or more of equity) owner, co-owner or otherwise have operational control (per applicable status rules) of a business that has been in operation for a least two consecutive years and be its primary decision maker. Eligible applications will include a 250-word biographical statement, look book/line sheets or images of product including costs, resumes on all owners, audited financial statements for the business for 2 years, fall within the minority and women-owned definition of the program and provide verification of the business as a legal entity (i.e. Corporation, LLC, etc.), among other requirements. Applications must be submitted by 5:00pm on Feb 11, online or by mail. All eligible applications will be reviewed and selected applicants will be asked to attend an in-person interview. Final selections will be made after all prospective candidates are interviewed. The program will aim to invite at minimum 20 candidates to attend the course. ♦

All information including full program requirements are available online at www.macysinc.com/workshop.