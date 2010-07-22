June 18: Women’s Empowerment Summit a success for third year

Women came together at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel to network and participate in informative sessions at the 3rd Annual Women’s Empowerment Summit. The event was produced by Women in Small Biz, headed by Bettina Carey.

Sutapa Basu, Assunta Ng, and Christine Umayam received Women’s Choice in Leadership awards.

Women in Small Biz started when a small group of women business owners started meeting regularly to share ideas in 1997. It has grown to more than 1,000 people and now hosts business conferences. ♦