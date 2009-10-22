Northwest Asian Weekly

Oct. 5: API women come together to learn leadership

Vanna Novak, Founder and President of Speak to Persuade, (third from left) stands by workshop participants (left to right) Mandy Kao, Lindsay Higashi, Kelly Dang, and Lily Liao at the conclusion of Novak’s workshop on “Speak to Persuade: When Being Informative Is Not Enough.”

More than 200 women of Asian and Asian Pacific heritage attended the National Leadership Summit to network and advance leadership skills on the weekend of Sept.  26–27. The Summit was hosted by The Center for Asian Pacific American Women and took place at Microsoft’s Conference Center.

About 36 Asian American women business and community leaders led the plenary session, panel discussions, and 15 workshops. One of the most in-demand workshops was one offered by Vanna Novak, president and founder of Speak to Persuade. ♦

